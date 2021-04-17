Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Sister Surumi On Her Birthday With A Special Post; Wins The Internet

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is a complete family man at heart. However, the actor has always kept his personal life away from social media. However, Dulquer Salmaan recently surprised his fans and followers, by wishing his elder sister Surumi on her birthday. The Salute actor's special wishes for his dear 'itha' is now winning the internet.

Read Dulquer Salmaan's post here:

"I usually never do this. Just to respect your privacy. But it's been a long time coming. Happiest birthday to my chummythatha/Itha/thaaths!

You are my oldest friend and more mother than sibling. Almost like I'm your first child. Listing the many roles you balance so beautifully and our favourite memories growing up.

Stealing toys for me that papa would put away so I don't lose them! OG Partner in crime.

Playing games and cracking jokes only we both get.

Sharing a common love for movies music and cartoons from our childhood.

Always having my back when I get in trouble.

Being my journal

Being the best daughter, sister, friend, niece, granddaughter, wife and mum.

Being Itha to Amu and all my friends.

But my favourite role of yours is seeing you being Ammayi to Marie. It warms my heart every time.

I know these days I'm busy and i don't get to see you enough. But we know it doesn't change a thing.

I hope and pray you have a wonderful year and you're always happy and smiling. You are our biggest blessing.

Happy birthday itha."

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty's close friends from the movie industry, including Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and wife Supriya Menon, Vijay Yesudas, Vikram Prabhu, and others wished Surumi, by commenting on the actor's Instagram post.

