      Nivin Pauly Wraps Up Mahaveeryar: Thanks The Team With A Special Post

      Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of the Malayalam film industry has finally wrapped up his ambitious project Mahaveeryar. The actor-producer confirmed the news with a social media post and thanked his team members for their support. As reported earlier, Nivin is reuniting with director Abrid Shine and actor Asif Ali, for the project.

      Read Nivin Pauly's post here:

      "And that's a wrap for #Mahaveeryar!!! 😍

      What a journey this was amid the challenges faced due to the pandemic...A big thank you to everyone who are part of this film directed by #AbridShine, also starring #AsifAli, #ShanviSrivastava, #Lal sir, #Siddique, #LaluAlex, #MajorRavi, #VijayMenon, #SudheerKaramana, #MallikaSukumaran, #Padmarajan, and #KrishnaPrasad.

      Also thanking our technical team comprising #ChandraMohanSelvaRaj, #IshanChabra, #Manoj, #AneesNadodi, #LibinMohan, #ChandraKanthSonwane, #Melwy, #BabyPanicker, #LBSyamlal

      Produced by Pauly Jr Pictures & Shamnas Ps (Indian Movie Makers)," wrote the actor-producer in his post.

      As reported earlier, Mahaveeryar marks Nivin Pauly's third collaboration with director Abrid Shine after 1983 and Action Hero Biju. The project marks the Malayalam debut of popular actress Shanvi Srivastava. Asif Ali and Nivin Pauly are sharing the screen in Mahaveeryar, after a long gap of 10 years. The actors have shared the screen in the path-breaking movie Traffic and multi-starrer Sevens. The Abrid Shine project is jointly produced by Nivin Pauly and Shamnas, under the banners Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.

