Bheeshma Parvam Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses 115-Crore Mark!

Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama has already emerged as the all-time highest grosser in the career of its leading man, Mammootty. Interestingly, Bheeshma Parvam has now crossed the glorious 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. As per the latest updates, the Amal Neerad directorial has made a total gross collection of Rs. 115 Crore, at the box office.

The highly exciting update was revealed by the cast and crew of Bheeshma Parvam with a special update, recently. According to the reports, the Mammootty starrer made a total gross collection of Rs. 115 Crore at the worldwide box office, within the first 26 days of its release.

Check out the post here:

Thus, Bheeshma Parvam has emerged as the most profitable film ever made in the history of the Malayalam film industry. To the unversed, the Mammootty starrer was made with a budget of Rs. 15 Crore. By crossing the 115-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, the Amal Neerad directorial has made a profit of a whopping Rs. 100 Crore.

Bheeshma Parvam is currently the 3rd all-time highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie had crossed the lifetime collections of Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, just within the first 15 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer earned the third position in the top 5 highest grossers list, thus also emerging as the megastar's all-time highest grosser. Mohanlal's Lucifer and Pulimurugan are still in the Top 2 positions.

The Amal Neerad directorial has already emerged as the second all-time highest grosser beating Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, at the Kerala box office. As per the latest updates, Bheeshma Parvam has crossed the 50-Crore mark at the Kerala box office alone, within the first 25 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer had covered the lifetime collection of Pulimurugan within the first 18 days of its release. Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is still in the No.1 position.