Dileep Case: Crime Branch Collects Voice Samples Of Actor And Others

The Crime Branch on Tuesday (February 8) collected the voice sample of actor Dileep in the case related to allegedly hatching a conspiracy to do away with the investigating officers probing the 2017 actress assault case. His brother P Sivakumar alias Anoop and brother-in-law TN Suraj's voice samples were also collected by the specialized investigating wing of Kerala Police. The sample was collected at Ernakulam's Chitranjali Studio and was reportedly sent to a forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram for scientific analysis.

The samples were collected to match with the voices of the audio clip submitted by director Balachandrakumar, based on which the case was registered by the Crime Branch. Considering the result, the team will decide on moving forward with the case. Earlier, during his court trials, the actor had denied that the voice in the audio clip released was his, calling it a fabricated one.

On Monday (February 7), Dileep and five others in the case were granted conditional anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. The verdict was pronounced by a single bench of Justice P Gopinath. The bench also put forward a few conditions including submission of Dileep's passport and two personal sureties of Rs 1 Lakh each.

