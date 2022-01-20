Dulquer Salmaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says He Has Mild Flu Symptoms

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular pan-Indian star tested positive for COVID-19. The health update was revealed by the Kurup actor himself, with a story on his official Instagram page today (January 20, Thursday). In his post, Dulquer Salmaan has revealed that he has mild flu symptoms and is doing fine otherwise.

"I have just tested positive for COVID19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok.

People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms.

This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his Insta story. He later shared the same on his other social media handles with the caption 'Positive'.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here: