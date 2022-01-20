Dulquer Salmaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says He Has Mild Flu Symptoms

Dulquer
Salmaan,
the
popular
pan-Indian
star
tested
positive
for
COVID-19.
The
health
update
was
revealed
by
the
Kurup
actor
himself,
with
a
story
on
his
official
Instagram
page
today
(January
20,
Thursday).
In
his
post,
Dulquer
Salmaan
has
revealed
that
he
has
mild
flu
symptoms
and
is
doing
fine
otherwise.
"I
have
just
tested
positive
for
COVID19.
I'm
isolating
at
home
and
have
mild
flu
symptoms
but
am
otherwise
ok.
People
who
were
in
close
contact
with
me
during
shoots
over
the
last
few
days,
please
isolate
and
test
if
you
notice
symptoms.
This
pandemic
is
not
over
and
we
must
stay
vigilant.
Please
mask
up
and
stay
safe," wrote
Dulquer
Salmaan
on
his
Insta
story.
He
later
shared
the
same
on
his
other
social
media
handles
with
the
caption
'Positive'.