Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Meets Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Amidst Election Campaign, See Pics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met veteran actor Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan at their residence on Saturday (May 28, 2022). As per the reports, the Chief Minister made a friendly visit to the megastar's residence while he was campaigning for the by-election in Ernakulam. Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan's pictures with Pinarayi Vijayan are now going viral on social media.

To the uninitiated, the Kerala Chief Minister shares a close friendship with the megastar, who is the Chairman of the LDF Party's television group, Kairali TV. Mammootty is also a constant guest at all the major events conducted by both LDF and Kairali TV.

Pinarayi Vijayan visited Ernakulam district for the Thrikkakkara by-election campaign. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and their family members are voters of the same constituency. The honourable CM was accompanied by Kairali TV Managing Director John Brittas and producer Anto Joseph. The senior journalist later took to his official pages and shared pictures with Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Earlier, UDF candidate Uma Thomas and BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan had also visited Mammootty at his residence, seeking votes. The highly anticipated Thrikkakkara by-election is slated to be held on May 31, Tuesday.