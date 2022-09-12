    For Quick Alerts
      SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List Malayalam: Tovino Thomas, Biju Menon, Aishwarya Lekshmi Grab Trophies

      The 10th edition of South India International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was organised this weekend (September 10 and 11). The award ceremony which was attended by the who's who of all the south film industries looking their best in gorgeous outfits, is held every year to recognize and appreciate the talents in acting and also in other categories of filmmaking.

      Let's take a look at the names of the winners in Malayalam.

      Best Actor In A Lead Role - Tovino Thomas for Minnal Murali
      Best Actress In A Lead Role - Aishwarya Lekshmi for Kaanekaane
      Best Actor In A Lead Role (Critics) - Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam
      Best Actress In A Lead Role (Critics) - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen (Accepted by Mahesh Narayanan)
      Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Babu Raj for Joji
      Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
      Best Actor In A comedy Role - Naslen K Gafoor for Home (Accepted by Host Shiva)
      Best Actor In A Negative Role - Guru Somasundaram for Minnal Murali
      Best Debut Actor - Sanal Aman for Malik
      Best Debut Actress - Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nischayam

      Best Debutant Director - Kaavya Prakash for Vaanku
      Best Director - Mahesh Narayanan for Malik
      Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi for Kurup
      Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil for Vellam
      Best Playback Singer Male - Mithun Jayaraj for 'Uyire' from Minnal Murali
      Best Playback Singer Female - Sujatha Mohan for 'Neelambale' from The Priest
      Best Lyricist - Muhsin Parari for Bheemante Vazhi

      Best Film - Minnal Murali
      Best Debutant Producer - Friendly Productions for Vellam

      Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George among others, was written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, directed by Basil Joseph, and produced by Sophia Paul. Sameer Thahir was the cinematographer and Livingston Mathew was the editor. The background score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the songs were composed by Sushin and Shaan Rahman. The film was directly released on Netflix due to the pandemic restrictions.

      Malik starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, and Joju George, among others, was written, directed, and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, and produced by Anto Joseph. Sanu Varghese was the cinematographer. The film's music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

      X