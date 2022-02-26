Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Critics Review: Saiju Kurup's Film Is A Realism-Packed Depiction

Saiju Kurup's latest film Upacharampoorvam Gunda Jayan is all over the news. The comedy entertainer has been winning hearts for all obvious reasons. The film marks the leading man's 100th outing and it indeed has turned out to be a winner. He has nailed the quirky character of Jayan effortlessly and his comic timing is surreal. The concept and narrative of the entertainer are also the high points along with the performance of the other cast members.

In a nutshell, Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan is based on a wedding that happens under the supervision of a veteran goon Jayan and against the will of a young lady. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Sebab Anikad's Wayfarer Films and My Dream Entertainment banner, the film is helmed by Arun Vaiga and penned by Rajesh Varma. Apart from Kurup, the film also features Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffar Idukki and Thatteem Mutteem fame Sagar Surya, who appear in important roles. The comedy film released on February 25.

Mammootty's CBI 5: Title Announcement Motion Poster Gets A Release Date

Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project: Here Is An Exciting Update

Well, Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan has been getting positive reviews from critics as well. Let us take a look at a few of the viral reviews on the internet to see how the film has really performed.

Ajith of Onmanorama writes, "One of the high points of the film remains its realistic depiction of a village wedding and life. Full credit to the talented lineup of actors. You can catch a lot of new actors in the film, the majority are female actors. Cinematographer Eldo Isaac has realistically captured the day and night scenes of a wedding. Music by Biji Pal and lyrics by Harinarayanan add to the narrative. In short, don't go by the title and expect something grim and dark. Prepare to enjoy a fun and lighthearted film."

Praising the leading man's performance in the film, Sajin Shrijith of Cinema Express shared in his review, "Saiju Kurup delivers one of his sophisticated performances. Jayan is diametrically opposite of his Arakkal Abu in the Aadu films. A prologue establishes the ferocity of the character in the past."

Further calling the film 'a content with simple goals', he wrote, "Director Arun Vaiga puts his wedding photography background to good use in UGJ. He mines some decent jokes out of the rivalry between 'international' and 'local' photographers. The film doesn't aim very high, and it's not classic material. It seems to be content with simple goals."