Back To Premam Look: Nivin Pauly Stuns Fans With His Physical Transformation, Aju Varghese Praises Him

Nivin Pauly, who appeared as a chocolate boy in Premam, started gaining weight little by little in subsequent films. People were making fun of Nivin Pauly with his appearance. In such a situation, actor Aju Varghese has shared an Instagram post with a collage picture of Nivin Pauly, comparing his previous fat and current slim images. This post is getting viral now.

Nivinpali has touched the hearts of fans in many languages with the song 'Malare Ninnai'. In the film Premam, he was a young man who fell in love with a teacher. Sai Pallavi played the female lead.

This film was a turning point for Nivin Pauly's acting career. He looked too good and perfect for the role in the film. Earlier he played the lead role in Alphonse Puthren's Neram. Nazriya played the female lead in this black comedy movie. In Neram, he was comparatively very slim than Premam. This doesn't stop, he never tried to reduce weight it seems. Gradually he gained weight and looks super fat in every film.

Fans were making fun of Nivin Pauly earlier and he doesn't take it seriously. But now his physical transformation has stunned the fans and the entire Mollywood. Everybody is talking about his amazing new look.

Actor Nivin Pauly is acting in the movie Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai directed by Ram. Actress Anjali is acting opposite Nivin Pauly in this film. Actor Soori also plays a prominent role. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions, music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. NK Ekambaram is doing the cinematography. The shooting of this film started last year. The movie team released the first look poster of actor Nivin Pauly's character recenlty. The poster, featuring long haired fat looking Nivin Pauly holding an iron bar in his hand went viral.

Now fans started guessing the movie in which Nivin Pauly is going to appear in this new slim look. Let's wait and watch for the official announcement from Nivin Pauly soon.