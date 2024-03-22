Rebel X Review: GV Prakash & Mamitha Starrer Movie Promises To Deliver A Politically Intense Action Drama

Rebel X Review: The debut directorial venture of Nikesh RS, "Rebel," starring GV Prakash Kumar in a political action role, released in theatres on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch VJ Rakshan's Movie

From the film's trailer, it becomes apparent that the narrative unfolds within a college situated in Chittur, Palakkad. The story revolves around Kadhir (portrayed by GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a predominantly Malayali environment, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be harmonious, but the peace is shattered by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils. The glimpses provided suggest a manipulative ploy by politicians to stoke further animosity between the two communities for electoral gain. As tensions escalate, Kadhir emerges as the'rebel,' compelled to stand up for his fellow Tamils and pursue justice.

Rebel Cast And Crew

Additionally, the ensemble cast of "Rebel" includes Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other talented actors.

In terms of its technical aspects, "Rebel" boasts cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Furthermore, in addition to his acting role, G. V. Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

The film was brought to life through the production efforts of KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.

Cooku With Comali Season 5: From Priyanka Deshpande To Irfan, Here's The Rumoured Contestants List

The release of "Rebel" is highly anticipated, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for insightful X (formerly Twitter) reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this action-drama film.