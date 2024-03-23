Rebel Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: GV Prakash Kumar's Drama Has Hopes Despite Mixed Response

Photo Credit:

Rebel Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Rebel is the latest political actioner featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Mamitha Baiju in her Tamil debut. Written and directed by Nikesh R.S., the movie that hit the screens on March 22.

After the movie hit the screens, it was reviewed by the critics as an honest attempt with lackluster narration. However, the movie scored in terms of music, performances, and visual artistry. Fans of Mamitha Baiju are happy about her Tamil debut and she looked very pretty and fit for the role she played in Rebel.

Rebel Synopsis

The movie is set to have been inspired by real-life incidents and is set in the backdrop of Tamil laborers who set off to work in the plantations in Munnar. The story belongs to the period of 1980. Kathir (GV Prakash Kumar) believes education will only solve their problems. Meanwhile, there are two student groups that are affiliated with the regional political parties that oppress Kathir.

Rebel Box Office Collection Prediction

This political actioner opened to mixed responses at the box office and the opening figures are underwhelming. Mamitha Baiju's factor also couldn't leave an impact on this actioner which lacks lack of purpose and depth in narration, as per the reviewers. Check out the day-wise box office collection below.

Day 1: Rs 0.2 Crore (rough data)

Day 2: Rs 0.02 Crore (estimates)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 0.22 Crore (Approximately)

Rebel Cast

The movie stars GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju, Adithya Bhaskar, Karunas, Shalu Rahim, Athira, Subramaniam Siva, Tamilmani.D, Venkitesh V.P., and Kalloori Vinoth among others in key roles.

Rebel Crew

Written and directed by Nikesh R.S, the Rebel movie has its entire music and background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar himself. Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan cranked the camera and Vetre Krishnan worked as the editor. K.E. Gnanavelraja and Neha Gnanavelraja produced the movie under the Studio Green banner.