Rebel Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: GV Prakash Kumar's Drama Has Hopes Despite Mixed Response

Rebel
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Rebel
is
the
latest
political
actioner
featuring
GV
Prakash
Kumar
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
her
Tamil
debut.
Written
and
directed
by
Nikesh
R.S.,
the
movie
that
hit
the
screens
on
March
22.
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens,
it
was
reviewed
by
the
critics
as
an
honest
attempt
with
lackluster
narration.
However,
the
movie
scored
in
terms
of
music,
performances,
and
visual
artistry.
Fans
of
Mamitha
Baiju
are
happy
about
her
Tamil
debut
and
she
looked
very
pretty
and
fit
for
the
role
she
played
in
Rebel.
Rebel
Synopsis
The
movie
is
set
to
have
been
inspired
by
real-life
incidents
and
is
set
in
the
backdrop
of
Tamil
laborers
who
set
off
to
work
in
the
plantations
in
Munnar.
The
story
belongs
to
the
period
of
1980.
Kathir
(GV
Prakash
Kumar)
believes
education
will
only
solve
their
problems.
Meanwhile,
there
are
two
student
groups
that
are
affiliated
with
the
regional
political
parties
that
oppress
Kathir.
This
political
actioner
opened
to
mixed
responses
at
the
box
office
and
the
opening
figures
are
underwhelming.
Mamitha
Baiju's
factor
also
couldn't
leave
an
impact
on
this
actioner
which
lacks
lack
of
purpose
and
depth
in
narration,
as
per
the
reviewers.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
below.
Day
1:
Rs
0.2
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
2:
Rs
0.02
Crore
(estimates)
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
0.22
Crore
(Approximately)
Rebel
Cast
The
movie
stars
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
Mamitha
Baiju,
Adithya
Bhaskar,
Karunas,
Shalu
Rahim,
Athira,
Subramaniam
Siva,
Tamilmani.D,
Venkitesh
V.P.,
and
Kalloori
Vinoth
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rebel
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Nikesh
R.S,
the
Rebel
movie
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar
himself.
Arunkrishna
Radhakrishnan
cranked
the
camera
and
Vetre
Krishnan
worked
as
the
editor.
K.E.
Gnanavelraja
and
Neha
Gnanavelraja
produced
the
movie
under
the
Studio
Green
banner.