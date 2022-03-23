Amruta Khanvilkar To Play Lead Role In Chandramukhi; First Look Out

Prasad Oak's directorial venture Chandramukhi has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the first look of Addinath Kothare, who is playing the role of politician Daulat Deshmane in the film. And now, the makers have finally revealed the actress' name and first look from Chandramukhi.

Yesterday night, director Prasad Oak and producers of Chandramukhi had hosted an event at Mumbai's Royal Opera House, where they revealed a grand cut-out poster of Chandramukhi's lead actress. Any guesses? Well, the actress is none other than, Amruta Khanvilkar.

Yes, Amruta Khanvilkar is playing the lead role in Chandramukhi, produced by Planet Marathi. At the event, Amruta performed on the song 'Chandra' sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The actress shared a statement with the media, in which she said, "I am blessed to receive the opportunity of playing this role which has intense shades of love, romance, dedication and struggle. I have poured my heart and soul as Chandramukhi and lived the character to portray it on screen. The film comes with much responsibility for the entire team and we have gone the extra mile to do justice. We hope the efforts are appreciated."

On the other hand, Addinath Kothare also praised Amruta Khanvilkar by saying, "Amruta is a splendid and magical dancer who effortlessly manages to mesmerize the audience with her beats and it has been an interesting journey to work together as we have been paired for the first time. I am sure the audience will definitely love our chemistry in the film." (sic)

Talking about the film, Chandramukhi has music composed by Ajay-Atul, and its story and screenplay have been written by Chinmay Mandlekar. The songs have been penned by Guru Thakur, and its cinematography department has been handled by Sanjay Memane. Chandramukhi is all set to release on April 29, 2022.