EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Reena Madhukar: I Don’t Have Any Restrictions When It Comes To Choosing Any Role

Reena Madhukar Says ‘I’m Amazed To See How The Marathi Industry Works In The Limited Resources & Budget’

You have worked in the Hindi and Marathi industry. So what kind of differences or similarities do you find in the working style of both industries?

Both the industries are equally professional when it comes to working aspects. However, budget is the big difference which I have seen in both the industries. In Hindi, budget is not a constrain. Whatever creativity you have, you can actually show it without bothering about the budgets. However, in Marathi, because of the budget issues, there are certain restrictions, when you try to show some creativity. But now, I am amazed to see how the Marathi industry works in the limited resources and budget.

From Aamir Khan's film Talaash to Zee Marathi's Man Udu Udu Jhala serial, how did this long journey help you to change or upgrade as an actor?

Of course, it has been a long journey. Talaash happened in a very initial stage of my career. I have not taken any formal acting course or training. When Talaash happened to me, I was a very newcomer and raw at that time. And now, Man Udu Udu Zhala is a big learning experience for me, because our team and the director Mandar Devasthali are outstanding. I feel truly blessed to be working with such an amazing director. I have seen the changes in my acting and body language. I am very fortunate to share screen space with Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vikram Gokhale, Suhasini Muley, Shashank Ketkar, Mayuri Deshmukh, Ahana Kumra, Sharad Kelkar and many others.

Reena Says ‘I Love Romantic Comedies And Drama’

What are the things that you keep in mind while choosing a role, as audiences have seen you in different roles?

Honestly, I don't have any restrictions when it comes to choosing any role. I have always said that I want to do good work on any platform. When any role comes to me, I first see the difference from my previous character because I really love to explore. As an actor, we are truly blessed to live different lives in one life. Secondly, I see my co-artists, director, channel or any platform.

What kind of genres do you like and why?

I love romantic comedies and drama. In rom-com, you just have to forget about everything and just explore the different world altogether. When it comes to dramas, they have so much to offer. It's a complete package. So as an actor, I would love to watch rom-coms and dramas.

Reena Madhukar Says Rupali Ganguly, Ahana Kumra, Archana Puran Singh And Others Are Like Family To Her

Are you open to acting in web series?

Yes, I am open to act in web series. I am open to any good work in any platform.

Whenever you do something new, your friends like Kiran Kotrial, Ahana Kumra, Rupali Ganguly, Archana Puran Singh, Dhanashree Verma Chahal and others from the Hindi industry always wish you. Could you tell us about your bond with them?

They are like family to me. I am blessed to work with these people. It is all about connection and positive vibes you get from them. I am truly blessed to have these people in my life. I have worked with these people earlier, but we have connected as friends/family. We are very close to each other. I really love all of them.

Reena Madhukar Wishes To Play Mastani

Theatres are open now, how excited are you to go to the theatre and enjoy the show?

Of course, I am excited. Before the pandemic, I used to watch many Hindi, Marathi and English films on the big screen. I am really looking forward to going back to the theatres and starting that routine again.

What kind of characters do you wish to play in Marathi films?

One character that I am dying to play is Mastani if Bajirao-Mastani will ever be made in Marathi. Mastani is a dream role that I want to do. Deepika Padukone has done a fabulous job, and I don't know I would be able to reach somewhere nearby. I would also like to do an action role.

One line to describe your love for the Marathi industry!

One word that I would love to say is ‘Maaher' (Mother's Place). I feel like I am back at my mom's place. I feel very comfortable and enjoy working in the Marathi industry.