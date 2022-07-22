National Film Awards 2022 Marathi Winners List: Me Vasantrao Wins Big; June, Tak-Tak Also Win Special Awards

The
prestigious
68th
National
Film
Awards
are
being
presented
in
New
Delhi
today
(July
22),
and
movie
lovers
can't
wait
to
know
who
will
be
felicitated
with
the
National
Award.
Interestingly,
like
Hindi,
Malayalam,
Tamil
and
other
languages,
Marathi
films
are
also
in
the
race
to
win
at
the
prestigious
68th
National
Film
Awards.
Well,
there
are
several
Marathi
films
from
the
year
2020
that
are
expected
to
win
the
National
Film
Award
in
the
year
2022.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
Marathi
winners
of
the
National
Film
Awards
2022-
Non-Feature
Films
Best
Debut
Non-Feature
Film
Of
The
Director-
Vishesh
Iyer
(Pariah)
Best
Film
On
Family
Values
-
Kumkumarchan
(Worship
Of
The
Goddess)
Feature
Films
Special
Mention
-
Siddharth
Menon
(June)
and
Kishore
Kadam
(Avwanchhit
&
Godakaath)
Best
Marathi
Film
-
Goshta
Eka
Paithanichi
Best
Sound
Designer
-
Anmol
Bhave
(Me
Vasantrao)
Best
Playback
Singer
Male
-
Rahul
Deshpande
(Me
Vasantrao)
Best
Child
Artist
-
Anish
Mangesh
Gosavi
(Tak-Tak)
and
Akanksha
Pingale
and
Divyesh
Indulkar
(Sumi)