National Film Awards 2022 Telugu Winners: Check Out The Complete List Here!

The
National
Awards
for
films
are
always
much
awaited.
This
year
too,
the
films
of
south
Indian
industries-
Telugu,
Kannada,
Tamil,
and
Malayalam,
have
won
laurels
at
the
68th
National
Film
Awards.
Headed
by
Anurag
Singh
Thakur,
Central
Minister
for
the
Information
and
Broadcasting
Department,
National
Awards
were
announced
at
the
National
Media
Centre
in
New
Delhi,
given
to
recognise
the
exceptional
work
displayed
by
actors,
actresses,
and
technicians
who
have
worked
in
several
film
industries
across
the
country.
This
year,
there
have
been
several
such
films,
actors
and
technical
crews,
who
have
been
bestowed
with
the
prestigious
award.
Take
a
look
at
the
list
of
the
telugu
winners
below.
Here's
the
full
list
of
winners
of
the
68th
National
Film
Awards-
Telugu