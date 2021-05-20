Rapper A$AP Rocky Confirms Dating Rihanna; Calls Her 'The Love Of My Life'

Earlier this year, singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky had sparked dating rumours. However, Rocky has now confirmed that the two are dating in an interview with GQ Magazine. The rapper talked about the RnB icon referring to her as "The love of my life" and "My lady".

Rocky told the magazine, "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Notably, the dating rumours began after Rihanna broke up with long-time boyfriend Hassan Jameel and soon after, was spotted with A$AP Rocky. The sources close to the singer had said that Rihanna is single. "She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

The source had added, "They have a long history and she's just having fun." Rihanna and Rocky were seen together on The Fashion Awards' red carpet in 2020 and at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York.

Rihanna is yet to make her relationship with the rapper official. However, Rocky hinted that Riri will be seen in the music video of his upcoming song 'All Smiles'. He told GQ, "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view."

The two were last spotted together in April 2021 at Delilah in Los Angeles. Both were spotted leaving the restaurant wearing matching leather ensembles.