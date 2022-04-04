Grammys 2022: AR Rahman Spotted With BTS; Divine Makes His Debut Grammy Awards Appearance

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. There were several Indian stars on the red carpet including AR Rahman, rapper Divine, Falguni Shah and others.

AR Rahman made his presence felt on the red carpet as well as the audience, as he shared several pictures from the event on social media. One of the pictures read, "All Set" while another post read, "Grammys" with a heart-eye emoji as he sat in the audience.

Another fan-shared post also showed Rahman in the same frame as BTS and fans couldn't keep calm.

AR RAHMAN AND BTS IN THE SAME FRAME?! I'M NOT OK KANMANI 🥺 https://t.co/wollxsQEP9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, representing the Gully rap movement on the global stage was multi-platinum rapper Divine. This marked his debut appearance at the Grammy awards. Dressed by stylist Ambika Sanjana, the Indian rapper wore a bespoke tuxedo by Mander By Karn, a shirt by Saint Laurent and shoes by Louis Vuitton.

Talking about his debut appearance he told the reporters, "Surreal to be at the Grammy's with amongst some of the best in the world! A big shout out to my brother Nas for always believing in the burgeoning Indian hip hop scene." (sic)

Take a look at his red carpet look:

After a controversial 2021 awards ceremony, this year the number of categories had been bumped to 86 and was more inclusive with BIPOC artists. Jon Batiste was the frontrunner with the most nominations (11), and also won the most awards for the night including Album of the Year for We Are.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo (full name) took home three trophies, including the best new artist. Music duo Silk Sonic, consisting of singer Bruno Mars and rapper-singer Anderson, clinched Grammys in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for 'Leave the Door Open'.