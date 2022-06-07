Lizzo On Liam Payne's Comment That One Direction Was Built Around Him: He Was Not The Frontman

Lizzo seemingly took a dig at Liam Payne for his viral comments about One Direction. The former band singer who appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, had claimed that the band was built around him. The singer also went on to diss other band members like Zayn Malik and Harry Styles during the interaction.

Now Lizzo, who is known to be a good friend of Harry Styles took to her TikTok and spoke in Styles' defense. Responding to Liam Payne's viral comments, Lizzo said, "I don't know who lied to that poor boy, but we all know he was not the frontman."

Lizzo captioned the TikTok video with a single emoji of a cup of 'tea,' referring to the slang term 'That's the tea' which is synonymous with gossip.

For the unversed, while talking about the origins of the band, Liam told Logan Paul that One Direction was created in part to "make things work" for him. "From what I've heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me," said Payne.

Liam who initially auditioned on the X-Factor as a solo artist, said, "They stood there and picked us out... and from what I heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon [Cowell's] promise to me that 'in two years I'll make it work for you,'"

He had added, "He started with my face and then worked around the rest. I've never told this story before."

One Direction brought Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to fame along with Liam Payne. The band that was formed in 2010 split in 2015 when Zayn first decided to leave the band. The group members began solo careers with Harry and Zayn releasing songs that often hit the charts.