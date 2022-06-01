Liam Payne Deemed Toxic & Problematic By One Direction Fans After He Insulted Zayn Malik & Harry Styles

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and shocked fans when he took a jibe at his former bandmate Zayn Malik. When Logan, described a heated situation involving Malik and his brother, Jake from 2020, the singer went on to bad mouth Zayn and it did not sit well with the fans.

Talking about Zayn he said, "There's many many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through his growth and whatever else... my parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

He added, "You can always look at the man for where he is and say 'oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d***,' but at the end of the day once you understand what he's been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there..."

Payne admitted that he didn't always agree with Zayn's actions and said, "But what I can say is that I understand, and you only hope that some point in their life, the person on the other end of the phone wants to receive the help you're willing to give."

The comments didn't go well with Zayn Malik stans as well as One Direction fans. Fans called him out and described his career as "a flop" after he insulted both Malik and Styles' successful solo careers. Take a look at the reactions,

you know you’ve reached the lowest point in your career when you’re in a logan paul podcast. https://t.co/u8qQvQsD22 — ًً (@itshaayaz) May 31, 2022

liam payne’s career was so dead he had to go CHEAT on his child bride THEN go LOGAN PAUL to receive any sort of relevancy. that’s down bad. career in the fucking trenches. not a single breath. — brin 🐇 (@garddensong) May 31, 2022

I'm delusional yes but not as delusional as #LiamPayne https://t.co/l3HJbK20MM — cum whore (@cumwhore____) June 1, 2022

#harrystyles ate a bug to avoid talking negatively about the band.#LiamPayne was handed a mic and threw everyone under the bus. — Lauren (@laurenliazia) June 1, 2022

"strip that down outsold everybody in the band" liam payne says while being on an interview with no one else but logan paul. — sneha²⁸ ☾ is 🏠 (@copyofmilfrry) May 31, 2022

all of harry's songs on his latest album are charting, liam payne is having an interview with logan paul. that's all i have to say — jas ! (@IomIcinema) May 31, 2022

you have one ex member of one direction breaking records left and right and being the most successful popstar right now and the other joining logan paul’s podcast to talk about stuff that happened 10 years ago — ✰ (@supercts) May 31, 2022

For the unversed, after One Direction split up in 2015 Payne started his solo music career. He released his debut single in 2016 titled Strip That Down featuring Quavo. Over the years, Liam has collaborated with other artists such as Rita Ora, Wiz Khalifa, and Ed Sheeran. In recent years he has also produced music for other artists such as Pharrell Williams and released a Christmas single with TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio.