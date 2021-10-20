Marvel Wanted To Keep Harry Styles' Eternals Cameo A Secret, Singer Joins MCU As Eros

Disney and Marvel Entertainment is currently gearing up for the release of the most anticipated releases in the franchise. While the film's huge cast already has fans hooked a recent report has revealed that Harry Styles has joined MCU as Thanos' brother.

Eternals' premiere screening in Los Angeles has set off early reactions, fans theories and leaks about the plot. One of the details from the film made public revealed that the post-credits scene features Styles a Marvel superhero Eros, who is knowns as the brother of Thanos.

This is not Harry's first acting job, he was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. The singer and songwriter has several films lined up including Olivia Wilde's sophomore film Don't Worry Darling along with Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan.

Notably in Marvel Comics, Eros (aka Starfox) is an anti-Thanos figure. But he is similar to other Marvel heroes and has a carefree personality and romantic charm. Eros reportedly possesses psychic powers and is capable of manipulating people's emotions. Eros is also a member of the Eternals, tasked with preventing the demise of humanity.

An earlier plot leak from the film revealed that the future films will focus on Whitman and Starfox. Whitman is MCU's Black Knight played by Harington and Starfox is an Eternal and the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Back in 2020, rumours emerged that Styles would play Starfox, however, none of the cast members confirmed or denied the leak.

Eternals directed by Oscar winner Zhao starring Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh and others is all set to hit the big screen on November 5.