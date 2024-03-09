Ajith Kumar Back Home Safe Following A Minor Surgery For Brain Nerve Inflammation; Actor's PR Team Confirms

Ajith
Discharged
From
Hospital
After
Surgery:
Kollywood's
superstar
Thala
Ajith
is
back
home
after
an
unexpected
minor
surgery
to
treat
nerve
inflammation.
The
actor's
PR
team
confirmed
that
he
is
doing
well
and
was
discharged
from
the
Apollo
Hospital
in
Chennai.
On
March
7,
the
news
about
Ajith's
sudden
hospital
visit
caused
concern
among
his
fans.
Immediately,
as
the
news
started
to
spread,
sources
close
to
the
actor
Ajith's
family
clarified
that
he
was
in
good
health
and
had
gone
to
the
hospital
for
a
routine
check-up.
They
also
added
that
the
actor
has
a
habit
of
undergoing
routine
health
check-ups
from
time
to
time,
especially
before
he
leaves
for
abroad,
as
a
precaution.
However,
this
time
it
proved
a
boon
for
him,
his
family,
and
concerned
fans
as
the
doctors
found
a
problem
with
the
nerve
connecting
to
the
brain
that
had
inflammation
and
was
swollen.
The
official
release
from
the
'Thunivu'
actor's
team,
"On
Thursday,
Ajith
sir
got
admitted
to
the
hospital
for
a
general
examination.
There
was
undue
swelling
in
the
nerve
connecting
his
ear
to
the
brain.
Doctors
got
rid
of
it
now
with
a
simple
medical
procedure.
Ajith
is
fine
and
he
walked
from
the
ward
to
the
ICU."
The
source
also
added
that
Ajith
began
taking
his
health
conditions
seriously
after
the
passing
of
his
friend,
Art
Director
Milan,
who
collapsed
and
died
at
the
location
in
Azerbaijan.
The
actor
was
about
to
meet
Milan
in
another
half
an
hour
before
the
mishap,
which
shattered
the
actor.
Ajith's
Work
Front
The
actor
is
shooting
for
Vida
Muyaarchi
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
under
the
Lyca
Productions
banner.
Trisha
is
acting
as
the
female
lead,
collaborating
once
again
with
Ajith.
On
the
other
hand,
Ajith
also
signed
a
project
with
Vishal-SJ
Surayh's
period
comedy-actioner
titled
'Mark
Antony' fame
writer-director
Adhik
Ravichandran.
This
movie
is
referred
to
as
AK
63.
More
details
of
this
project
will
be
revealed
in
the
coming
days.