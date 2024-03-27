Ajith Kumar Set To Dazzle In Vidamuyarchi And Good Bad Ugly: What to Expect

Actor
Ajith
Kumar
is
currently
working
on
the
film
'Vidamuyarchi',
directed
by
Mahiz
Thirumeni.
The
movie
has
garnered
attention,
but
only
its
name
has
been
revealed
so
far.
Fans
were
hoping
for
more
updates
around
the
Pongal
festival,
yet
only
news
about
the
movie's
OTT
rights
was
shared
by
Lyca
company,
leaving
audiences
in
suspense.
The
film
is
eagerly
anticipated,
especially
since
Mahiz
Thirumeni
is
known
for
his
action-packed
storytelling.
It's
reported
that
60%
of
the
film
has
been
completed,
with
expectations
of
a
release
around
April
or
May.
However,
the
next
shooting
schedule
has
yet
to
begin.
Ajith
Kumar
is
also
set
to
star
in
'Good
Bad
Ugly',
a
film
directed
by
Adhik
Ravichandran.
This
announcement
came
as
a
surprise
to
many.
The
film
is
said
to
explore
the
'Time
Travel'
genre,
with
Ajith
playing
three
different
roles.
This
project
has
sparked
considerable
interest
due
to
its
unique
theme
and
Ajith's
versatile
roles.
In
addition
to
Ajith,
the
cast
of
'Vidamuyarchi'
includes
well-known
actors
such
as
Trisha,
Arjun,
Arav,
and
Regina.
With
only
40%
of
the
movie
left
to
shoot,
fans
are
curious
about
the
action
sequences
and
overall
storyline.
Meanwhile,
Ajith's
policy
of
staying
calm
amidst
the
buzz
around
his
films
remains
unchanged.
He
prefers
not
to
engage
with
journalists
or
participate
in
promotional
activities
for
his
movies.
Ajith
is
currently
on
a
bike
tour,
which
has
raised
questions
about
the
status
of
'Vidamuyarchi'.
During
this
time,
it
was
also
reported
that
he
underwent
minor
surgery
at
Apollo
Hospital
for
a
nerve
issue
from
the
brain
to
the
ear.
Furthermore,
Ajith's
frustration
with
director
Saran
has
come
to
light
over
the
film
'Vattaram'.
Despite
being
released
in
2006
with
Arya
in
the
lead
role,
it
wasn't
celebrated
until
recently.
Saran
revealed
in
an
interview
that
Ajith
was
upset
for
not
being
offered
the
story
back
then,
questioning
why
he
wasn't
approached
to
act
in
it.