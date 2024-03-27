Ajith Kumar Set To Dazzle In Vidamuyarchi And Good Bad Ugly: What to Expect

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently working on the film 'Vidamuyarchi', directed by Mahiz Thirumeni. The movie has garnered attention, but only its name has been revealed so far. Fans were hoping for more updates around the Pongal festival, yet only news about the movie's OTT rights was shared by Lyca company, leaving audiences in suspense. The film is eagerly anticipated, especially since Mahiz Thirumeni is known for his action-packed storytelling. It's reported that 60% of the film has been completed, with expectations of a release around April or May. However, the next shooting schedule has yet to begin.

Ajith Kumar is also set to star in 'Good Bad Ugly', a film directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This announcement came as a surprise to many. The film is said to explore the 'Time Travel' genre, with Ajith playing three different roles. This project has sparked considerable interest due to its unique theme and Ajith's versatile roles.

In addition to Ajith, the cast of 'Vidamuyarchi' includes well-known actors such as Trisha, Arjun, Arav, and Regina. With only 40% of the movie left to shoot, fans are curious about the action sequences and overall storyline. Meanwhile, Ajith's policy of staying calm amidst the buzz around his films remains unchanged. He prefers not to engage with journalists or participate in promotional activities for his movies.

Ajith is currently on a bike tour, which has raised questions about the status of 'Vidamuyarchi'. During this time, it was also reported that he underwent minor surgery at Apollo Hospital for a nerve issue from the brain to the ear. Furthermore, Ajith's frustration with director Saran has come to light over the film 'Vattaram'. Despite being released in 2006 with Arya in the lead role, it wasn't celebrated until recently. Saran revealed in an interview that Ajith was upset for not being offered the story back then, questioning why he wasn't approached to act in it.