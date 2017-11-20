 »   »   » AR Rahman Reveals His Favourite Actor!

The Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, is undoubtedly the biggest and most celebrated music director of Indian cinema industry. The Oscar and Grammy award winner can spot a fan of his in almost every household of the country. AR Rahman has a legion of fans across the nation due to his exotic rendition of music and simplistic way of life living.

However, it could be a haunting question for every fan as to whom AR Rahman looks up to and considers his personal favourite. In a recent interview to a popular channel, the host shot a question as to who the favorite actor of the classic music director was. The host stitched his question with a fact that every household would ideally have either a Rajini or a Kamal fan and the same was a common happening.

AR Rahman, who generally plays a low-profile, opened up about his choice. "I am a Rajini fan, but I love Kamal! All these people have enriched our lives. MGR, Sivaji, Rajini and Kamal. Every generation has its own. Now, It is Ajith and Vijay. Strangely, I watched Billa in Tanjavur around 1983-84. It was a strange memory I have of going to a small town to watch the movie."

"Of course, I have done music for Muthu, Padayappa, Sivaji and all. There is also the art of taking energy from spirituality and reflecting it in your art; I think he does that beautifully. He has been an inspiration to me!"

Though Rahman conveyed his choice of his favorite hero, he was still seen giving a satisfying answer which could possibly go down well with all the actors' fans.