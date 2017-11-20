 »   »   » AR Rahman Reveals His Favourite Actor!

By: Mayur Javali
The Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, is undoubtedly the biggest and most celebrated music director of Indian cinema industry. The Oscar and Grammy award winner can spot a fan of his in almost every household of the country. AR Rahman has a legion of fans across the nation due to his exotic rendition of music and simplistic way of life living.

However, it could be a haunting question for every fan as to whom AR Rahman looks up to and considers his personal favourite. In a recent interview to a popular channel, the host shot a question as to who the favorite actor of the classic music director was. The host stitched his question with a fact that every household would ideally have either a Rajini or a Kamal fan and the same was a common happening.

AR Rahman, who generally plays a low-profile, opened up about his choice. "I am a Rajini fan, but I love Kamal! All these people have enriched our lives. MGR, Sivaji, Rajini and Kamal. Every generation has its own. Now, It is Ajith and Vijay. Strangely, I watched Billa in Tanjavur around 1983-84. It was a strange memory I have of going to a small town to watch the movie."

"Of course, I have done music for Muthu, Padayappa, Sivaji and all. There is also the art of taking energy from spirituality and reflecting it in your art; I think he does that beautifully. He has been an inspiration to me!"

Though Rahman conveyed his choice of his favorite hero, he was still seen giving a satisfying answer which could possibly go down well with all the actors' fans.

