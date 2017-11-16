 »   »   » Sai Dhansika Finally Opens Up On TR Controversy

Few months ago, during the promotional event of a new movie named Vizhithiru, the leading lady of the movie, Sai Dhansika, addressed the gathering and failed to acknowledge actor turned director, T Rajendar, who happened to have performed a cameo in the movie.

Irked by the accidental ignorance of the young actress, TR opened up his speech by comparing big and small films and heaped more praises on the latter type of movies. TR then hinted towards the Kabali girl's action.

He remarked that Sai Dhansika was a bigger actress after featuring in a huge film like Kabali and that an actor of TR's stature was invisible to her. Industry colleagues and some section of media had backed up Dhansika while the same set had criticized TR for his behavior.

Dhansika, who was silent on the complete episode has now finally opened up about the issue, in an aggressive manner. The young actress broke down on the stage during the event after she was constantly attacked by the senior actor despite repeated and failed attempts by the former to convince the latter. The excerpt of the budding actress statement follows below.

"I had decided not to talk about the issue that made me break down on stage. People say that TR sir is a very spiritual person. But no spiritual person would shout like that. I am actually into spirituality and I have learnt to be very calm. By nature, I am a very short tempered person but spirituality changed my temperament."

"What TR sir told me on stage was covered by the media and it took me seven days to get out of it as it affected me mentally. But I decided to remain silent because I have faced such accusations in the past. The truth is that a lot of women have been facing such problems in various fields. I am not blaming all men and I actually wish to take this as an opportunity to thank the men with a helpful tendency, who have helped me to get this far."

We often notice that any mistakes from the young brigade in the industry directly calls for a major hue and cry pushing the guilty to seeking an apology. In this case, it's the other way around and it's the senior colleague who is seeming to be at fault. Will T. Rajendar be a gentleman and seek apology from Dhansika is the big question in the industry circle!