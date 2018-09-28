English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 28 Preview: Ex-contestants Return And Chill With The Finalists

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 28 Preview: Ex-contestants Return And Chill With The Finalists

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and keenly followed shows on TV today. It has remained the undisputed king of the small screen for nearly three months because of its explosive content, dramatic twists and captivating presentation. Just like the first season, the current one too has helped several relatively smaller stars become household names. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been an unhinged affair and this has kind of become its 'X factor'.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

    Now, here is some terrific news for those who have been following the show on a regular basis. In an exciting development, the promo for the September 28, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is pretty terrific.

    In it, the finalists can be seen having a blast. Some of the evicted participants too can be seen in the clip and this suggests that tonight 'Bigg Boss' is going to be throwing a farewell party for the participants. If the promo is anything to go by, then we can say that tonight's episode is going to be a fun-filled affair.

    On a related note, the show is all set to end this Sunday (September 30, 2018), and one can expect the finale to be an extravaganza.

    So, according to you, who's going to emerge as the winner? Comments, please!

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil season 2
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue