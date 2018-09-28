 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 28 Preview: Ex-contestants Return And Chill With The Finalists

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and keenly followed shows on TV today. It has remained the undisputed king of the small screen for nearly three months because of its explosive content, dramatic twists and captivating presentation. Just like the first season, the current one too has helped several relatively smaller stars become household names. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been an unhinged affair and this has kind of become its 'X factor'.

Now, here is some terrific news for those who have been following the show on a regular basis. In an exciting development, the promo for the September 28, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is pretty terrific.

In it, the finalists can be seen having a blast. Some of the evicted participants too can be seen in the clip and this suggests that tonight 'Bigg Boss' is going to be throwing a farewell party for the participants. If the promo is anything to go by, then we can say that tonight's episode is going to be a fun-filled affair.

On a related note, the show is all set to end this Sunday (September 30, 2018), and one can expect the finale to be an extravaganza.

So, according to you, who's going to emerge as the winner? Comments, please!