 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sep 25 Preview: Aishwarya Says That Only This Ex-Housemate Matters To Her

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is arguably one of the most popular and controversial shows on TV today. It has remained the top pick of the fans for nearly three months because of its bold content, wild twists and impressive presentation. Just like the first season, the current one too has given us some interesting participants. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is quite unhinged and this has kind of become its USP.

Now, here is some exciting news for those who have been following Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 religiously.

The promo for the September 25, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it has a touch of naughtiness to it. In the promo, we see Aishwarya blushing as Shariq enters the house. As expected, this creates a great deal of buzz amongst the housemates.

Towards the end of the promo, she can be heard saying that barring Yashika, no one from the show matters to her. We must say that this is a pretty shocking comment and it indicates that tonight's episode is going to be quite volatile.

In case you did not know, during the early episodes, Aishwarya and Shariq had developed a sweet friendship with each other. The age gap between the Bengali lady and the teenager had created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. The two eventually drifted apart, following the Pencil actor's elimination.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is all set to wind up in a few days and the road to the finale is bound to be quite gripping. One can expect the last few episodes to be quite unpredictable. Enough said!