 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Finale Weekend: Janani Gets Evicted!

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is arguably, one of the most popular and unpredictable shows on TV today. It has remained the ultimate choice of the fans for more three months because of its engaging content, impressive format and crazy twists. Just like its predecessor, the current one too has helped a host of relatively lesser known stars become extremely popular. However, unlike the much-loved first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has proved to be a totally unhinged and unpredictable affair.

In fact, during the initial weeks, we even saw a lip-lock with Janani and Aishwarya Dutta that lit the screen on fire.

Now, the show is set to wind up the finale weekend is upon us.

Tonight(September 29, 2018), during the first leg of the finale weekend, Kamal appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and interacted with the housemates. He quizzed them and also gave them some advice. After the fun and games, the finalists(Vijayalakshmi, Aishwarya, Janani and Riythvika) were blindfolded.

Thereafter, Janani was taken out of the house and informed that she had been eliminated from the show. Getting eliminated at the last minute must have been a sad experience for the actress.

With Janani out of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, only 3 ladies remain. Tomorrow(September 30, 2018), the fans will come to know the name of the winner.