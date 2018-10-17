 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Vishal, Aishwarya Rajesh And Others Wish 'Mahanati' On Her Big Day

It is no secret that the lovely and talented Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The young miss enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming screen presence, gripping performances and friendly nature. During her career, she has starred in quite a few successful films and worked alongside several big stars and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with.

Today(October 17, 2018), on the occasion of her birthday, several stars took to Twitter and wished the stunning beauty good luck for the year ahead.

Here are the top tweets...

Happy happy bday to my dear friend wonderful soul killer performer awesome actress @KeerthyOfficial. Hav a great year ahead wit loads of success and happiness. Be good. Do good. God bless — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 17, 2018

Happpyyyyy birtdayyyyyy babyyy @KeerthyOfficial we have 2 amazing releases coming up.. what better bday gift can u ask for.. tomm #Sandakozhi releases.. I’m so happy I got to meet u and bond with u atleast of screen.. and hopefully soon on screen..have a blast wherever u r muahhh pic.twitter.com/VRqqYJ9jtZ — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) October 17, 2018

Happie happie birthday @KeerthyOfficial .. let more n more success shower to u 😊😊 — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) October 17, 2018

In case you did not know, Keerthy made her big screen debut as a child actor in the 2000 release pilots. A few years later, she made her as a lead actress with the Mohanlal starrer Geethaanjali. In 2015, she entered the Tamil film industry with the AL Vijay directorial Idhu Enna Maayam and added a new dimension to her career.

In the subsequent years, Keerthy acted in several popular films and soon carved a niche for herself in the film world. In 2017, she became Tollywood's 'next big thing' when Mahanati emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

At present, she has Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar in her kitty. Sandakozhi 2 is a Lingasamy directorial and is slated to hit screens tomorrow(October 18, 2018). On the other hand, Sarkar is a Vijay starrer and will hit the screens this Diwali.

We wish Keerthy good luck and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.

