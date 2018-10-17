India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Vishal, Aishwarya Rajesh And Others Wish 'Mahanati' On Her Big Day

    It is no secret that the lovely and talented Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The young miss enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming screen presence, gripping performances and friendly nature. During her career, she has starred in quite a few successful films and worked alongside several big stars and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with.

    Today(October 17, 2018), on the occasion of her birthday, several stars took to Twitter and wished the stunning beauty good luck for the year ahead.

    Here are the top tweets...

    In case you did not know, Keerthy made her big screen debut as a child actor in the 2000 release pilots. A few years later, she made her as a lead actress with the Mohanlal starrer Geethaanjali. In 2015, she entered the Tamil film industry with the AL Vijay directorial Idhu Enna Maayam and added a new dimension to her career.

    In the subsequent years, Keerthy acted in several popular films and soon carved a niche for herself in the film world. In 2017, she became Tollywood's 'next big thing' when Mahanati emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

    At present, she has Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar in her kitty. Sandakozhi 2 is a Lingasamy directorial and is slated to hit screens tomorrow(October 18, 2018). On the other hand, Sarkar is a Vijay starrer and will hit the screens this Diwali.

    We wish Keerthy good luck and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.

