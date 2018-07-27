 »   »   »  NGK-Sarkar Clash Averted? Suriya's Film Might Not Release This Diwali

Will NGK Get Delayed?

Suriya's currently shooting for the eagerly awaited NGK and the film has already created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Nearly 60 per cent of the film has been wrapped up and the makers plan to release it this Diwali. However, the buzz is that NGK might not be able to keep its date with the audience.

Selvaraghavan's Surgery Has Delayed The Shoot!

According to the Times of India, director Selvaraghavan is not well and recently underwent a surgery. As a result, the shoot of NGK has been delayed. Confirming this, a source said that once Selvaraghavan recovers, he might take a call on when to resume the shoot of NGK.

The Source Added..

"Since he needs rest, the schedules have taken a back seat. Once he's OK, he will have to figure out the dates with all the artists all over again, and begin filming. But still, because of the delay in the shooting, the film will not be releasing on Deepavali as planned. The makers are trying to release the movie by the end of this year or early next year."

Clash Averted?

At present, NGK is slated to clash at the box office with 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Sarkar. And, as expected, this clash has created a buzz amongst the movie-goers. If NGK gets delayed, Sarkar is going to benefit in a big way.

About NGK And Sarkar

In case you did not know, NGK is a political-thriller and features Suriya in a new avatar. The film also has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in the lead. On the other hand, Sarkar is a political-drama and has been directed by AR Murugadoss. It also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead.