 »   »   »  NGK-Sarkar Clash Averted? Suriya's Film Might Not Release This Diwali

There's no denying that the charming Suriya is one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry today. A veteran in his own right, the actor is held in high regard thanks to his warm nature, good looks, charismatic personality and his ability to strike a balance between personal and professional life. Over the years, he has starred in several popular films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some disappointing news for the star's die-hard fans.
Will NGK Get Delayed?
Suriya's currently shooting for the eagerly awaited NGK and the film has already created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Nearly 60 per cent of the film has been wrapped up and the makers plan to release it this Diwali. However, the buzz is that NGK might not be able to keep its date with the audience.
Selvaraghavan's Surgery Has Delayed The Shoot!
According to the Times of India, director Selvaraghavan is not well and recently underwent a surgery. As a result, the shoot of NGK has been delayed. Confirming this, a source said that once Selvaraghavan recovers, he might take a call on when to resume the shoot of NGK.
The Source Added..
"Since he needs rest, the schedules have taken a back seat. Once he's OK, he will have to figure out the dates with all the artists all over again, and begin filming. But still, because of the delay in the shooting, the film will not be releasing on Deepavali as planned. The makers are trying to release the movie by the end of this year or early next year."
Clash Averted?
At present, NGK is slated to clash at the box office with 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Sarkar. And, as expected, this clash has created a buzz amongst the movie-goers. If NGK gets delayed, Sarkar is going to benefit in a big way.
About NGK And Sarkar
In case you did not know, NGK is a political-thriller and features Suriya in a new avatar. The film also has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in the lead. On the other hand, Sarkar is a political-drama and has been directed by AR Murugadoss. It also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead.