 »   »   »  Is This The Storyline Of Vijay-AR Murugadoss' Sarkar? Is The Plot Plagiarised?

There's no denying the fact that Vijay is one of the most charismatic and bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly addressed to as 'Thalapathy', the mass hero enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming personality, remarkable versatility as an actor, a gripping screen presence and down-to-earth nature. Over the years, he has starred in several popular films and this has helped him become a bona fide A-lister. At present, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Sarkar.

The film is a political-thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Now, here is some unexpected news for the Thalapathy Army. In an exciting development, the storyline of Sarkar has been revealed.

According to a video posted by a leading channel, Sarkar revolves around how a top industrialist (played by Vijay) returns to India from the US to find that someone else has registered his vote in his name. This apparently proves to be a crucial point in the story and forms the basis of what happens next.

Interestingly, it seems that this storyline might not be an original one. Apparently, an assistant director has filed a complaint against AR Murugadoss and claimed that the Sarkar plot has been lifted from one of his scripts.

Apparently, both the scripts in question will soon be examined and if the Sarkar script is found to be plagiarised, then the team might be asked to give compensation and credit to the assistant director. In the meanwhile, AR Murugadoss has rubbished these allegations.

This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen on what happens next.

Most Read: Sarkar's Teaser Has Been Confirmed To Hit The Online Circuits On This Date!