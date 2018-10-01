English
 Sivaji Ganesan 90th Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember Nadigar Thilagam On The Special Day

By
    It is no secret that the legendary Sivaji Ganesan was one of the most respected and revered names in Tamil cinema during its golden years. 'Nadigar Thilagam', as fans loved to call him, enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to his gripping screen presence, remarkable versatility as a performer, charming personality and humble nature. During his illustrious career, he had starred in some of Kollywood's biggest films and became an inseparable part of the Tamil film industry.

    Sivaji

    Today (October 1, 2018), on the occasion of Sivaji Ganesan's 90th birth anniversary, several fans took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary actor. Here are the top tweets.

    In case you did not know, Sivaji had made his big screen debut in 1952 with the critically acclaimed Parasakthi. The film was written by M Karunanidhi and ran into trouble with a certain section of society for allegedly portraying Brahmins in 'poor light'.

    Post Parasakthi, he went on to star in several popular films and impressed one and all with his mesmerising dialogue delivery. Some of his most notable films include Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Puthiya Paravai, Andha Naal and Navarathri. Navarathri, in particular, was a landmark film for him, as it featured him in nine different roles. The film was later remade in Hindi as Naya Din Nai Raat with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead.

    His other noteworthy films are Sivandha Mann, Gauravam and Mudhal Mariyadhai. After being an integral part of Tamil cinema for nearly five decades, he passed away in 2001 and left a void in the film world. The Rajinikanth starrer Padayappa was the last film he had worked in.

    Sivaji Ganesan continues to remain an inspiration for several contemporary stars and movie buffs still enjoy watching his films. In other words, 'Nadigar Thilagam' lives on through his work.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
