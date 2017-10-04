 »   »   » Sivaji Memorial Inauguration: Highlights Of The Event

The dictionary of Tamil Cinema, Sivaji Ganesan, was, is and will always be an inspiration to all the actors of Tamil industry. The legendary actor's statue is slated to be unveiled on Oct 1, and it was learnt from the ministry that Nadigar Thilagam's statue would be unveiled by a certain minister and not by the Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy.

A clearly upset Sivaji Prabhu, son of the thespian actor, wrote an official letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to reconsider his decision. Actor Prabhu and family issued a statement requesting CM to attend the function.

"To Respected Minister of I&B Tamil Nadu,

Mr. Honourable Minister Sir; Appa's memorial was the Great Puratchi Thalaivi Amma's dream project; And if she was alive she would have presided this opening & done justice to our legendary Father Nadigar Thilagam's athma.

As much as we are happy about our TN government opening our respected father Mr. Sivaji Ganesan's memorial; we are disappointed that our CM or Deputy CM of Our Tamil Nadu are not attending the Great Actor's memorial opening ; he through his movies has done so much for Tamil culture & The Great Tamil language; so please sir; we feel this kind of a small function for our father is kind of disrespecting him.

Please do reconsider about asking the CM & all your govt dignitaries to please attend the Great Tamil Actor's memorial opening it is a humble request sir 🙏 our family, as well as thousands of Sivaji Ganesan fans, are waiting for a favorable reply from u sir " - Prabhu & all Sivaji Family & fans. - Sic

Much after his request, the ministry gave the matter a thought and has finally come to a consensus. The memorial was inaugurated on Oct 1.

Highlights Of The Event

Sivaji Prabhu

Remembering his old days with J. Jayalalithaa, Prabhu shared that he used to refer JJ as Amma, MGR and Karunanidhi as Periyappa (Uncle) and thus by confirming that it is not a political event but a culmination of three Chief Ministers for the construction of Sivaji memorial. Prabhu also requested the I&B ministry to carve Karunanidhi's name in the memorial as he was the one who incepted the same.

Satyaraj

He was at his satirical best. Satyaraj proved the power and calibre of Sivaji Ganesan by highlighting the fact that the members of ruling party of Nadigar Sangam (Vishal, Karthi & Nasser) and opposition party members (Radhika and Sharath kumar) sharing the same stage for the event.

Satyaraj also attributed his success in cinema to the late legendary actor by stating that he made his entry into the industry by cracking a certain audition which saw him mouth the most famous dialogue of Sivaji's Parasakthi movie.

Kamal Haasan

The heir apparent of Sivaji Ganesan in the film industry, Kamal Haasan showered his admiration and love on Sivaji. Kamal indirectly mocked the ruling government by expressing his view that the paid respect is a due one which is a responsibility and right and not something which needs to be requested for.

Rajinikanth

A staunch admirer of Sivaji Ganesan, Superstar Rajinikanth started his speech by calling O Pannerselvam a lucky soul as he earned the privilege of building the memorial.

He added that Sivaji's style, presence, performance, attitude etc., made him stand out and helped him earn a distinguished spot amongst all actors across the nation. He also stated that the Nadigar Thilagam was not just an actor but also was a politician who encountered failure.

Rajinikanth said it was a learning experience for all actors with political ambition as politics require a person to possess certain set of skills apart from cinema background and popularity. Rajinikanth also thanked Jayalalithaa for the initiation and Karunanidhi for the inception of the memorial.