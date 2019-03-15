Nerkonda Paarvai Story: Ajith Kumar's Film To Be Based On Pollachi Sexual Assault Case? Deets Inside

Earlier this year, actor Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Viswasam opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and impressed the target audience. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the film that it beat the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and emerged as the big winner of the Pongal season. With Viswasam in the past, Ajith is currently working on Nerkonda Parvai. The film, the official remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, is being directed by H Vinoth and features 'Thala' in the role of a lawyer.

Now, here is an exciting update about the film. The buzz is that Nerkonda Paarvai's plot might remind fans of the Pollachi Sexual Abuse scandal which has become a big talking point on social media.

Pink, with Taapsee Pannu and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, revolved around the harassment faced by women in cities. It seems that Nerkonda Paarvai is going to touch upon the same issue in a more hard-hitting manner.

Interestingly, unlike Veeram and Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai is not going to be a mass entertainer. As such, many in the film world feel that it could be a big risk for the 'Ultimate Star'. Either way, this is likely to be a different experience for Ajith fans.