Nerkonda Paarvai's Review By Popular YouTube Channel Draws Widespread Criticism!

Nerkonda Paarvai's world premiere was held yesterday (August 6, 2019) and critics had the chance to watch the film first. Reviews of the Thala Ajith starrer are out and the movie, directed by H Vinoth, has been receiving excellent reports.

However, a particular review turned out to be the talk of social media. Nerkonda Paarvai review sent out by a popular YouTube channel has landed in a controversy with certain statements used in the review drawing flak from celebrities as well as netizens.

As everyone knows, Nerkonda Paarvai deals with a very bold and relevant subject. According to Twitterati, in the review, they mentioned that "Girls going to pub and having sex with boys is very much casual in North but not in South." This statement has drawn widespread criticism. A short snippet of the video review has been ruling the social media world and is trending on Twitter.

Popular singer Chinmayi Sripadaa, who has never shied away from voicing her opinions, was one among the first celebrities to react. "The everyday misogyny and justification of 'They asked for it' by 3 mainstream Tamil reviewers," (sic) she wrote on Twitter, while sharing the video that has been doing the rounds on social media.

The everyday misogyny and justification of ‘They asked for it’ by 3 mainstream Tamil reviewers. https://t.co/kUtnifheAC — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 6, 2019

Popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala was also critical about the comments made by the team. "No means No.. Doesn't matter what her past is.. Doesn't matter what she is wearing or drunk.. It's all about consent.. Sad to see some reviewers not understanding this..", (sic) he wrote on Twitter.

No means No.. Doesn't matter what her past is.. Doesn't matter what she is wearing or drunk..



It's all about consent..



Sad to see some reviewers not understanding this..#NerkondaPaaravai — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2019

Along with them, Irumbu Thirai's director PS Mithran and Archana Kalpathi, who is the producer of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Bigil, also expressed their disappointment over the same.

According to reports, the team has removed the video from their YouTube channel owing to the response that it has received so far.