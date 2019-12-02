    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Tamannaah’s Maiden Tamil Web Series Titled ‘The November’s Story’

      Tamannaah is all set to make her digital debut in Tamil with the Hotstar crime thriller 'The November's Story'.

      The female-centric web series is directed by debutante Ram Subramanian who assisted 'Ratchasan' director Ramkumar, and produced by leading Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan Group.

      The first schedule of the crime thriller has been completed. Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle to share the title of the series, and stated that she is looking forward to shoot the next schedule of the series.

      Tamannaah

      "Wrapped up the first schedule of The November's Story, my maiden Tamil web series, eagerly looking forward to the next schedule curated by a young passionate talented lot," read her Instagram post.

      The story of 'The November's Story' revolves around a father and a daughter, Tamannaah playing the daughter of GM Kumar. The plot of the series is 'a daughter trying to save her criminal father's reputation'.

      Tamannaah feels that digital platforms are challenging and to an accomplished actor like her, it paves way to break the ground and prove her acting excellence, apart from the two-hour cinematic frame. She reveals that doing one series is equal to doing five films in one go.

      Tamannaah Bhatia

      Apart from the web series, Tamannaah has multiple projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the romantic drama 'Bole Chudiyan' next year. She is also shooting Sampath Nandi's untitled sports movie.

      Following the digital way, Samantha Akkineni has also joined the second season of the famous series 'The Family Man'. Ramya Krishnan is all set to play the role of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the MX Original web series 'Queen' directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

