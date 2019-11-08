Vishal And Sundar C To Return Their Salaries If Action Does Not Do Well?

Actor Vishal, last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Ayogya, is gearing up for the release of 'Action', slated to arrive in theatres on November 15, 2019. The film, helmed by Sundar C, has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry, which is a positive sign. Now, here is a surprising update about 'Action'. According to reports, the movie's production did not go as planned and it ended up overshooting the allocated budget. Following this, Vishal and Sundar C had a discussion with the producers and assured them, 'Action' would be a runaway hit at the box office.

Vishal and Sundar C also reportedly indicated that they might think about returning their salaries if 'Action' fails to live up to expectations.

The general feeling is, 'Action' has the potential to do well in the urban areas, clicking with the younger lot. However, it might not do as well as expected in the smaller centres as it has an international feel to it as opposed to a 'desi' one. As such, it remains to be seen if the risk will pay off.

In case, you did not know, 'Action' is an action-entertainer that features Vishal in a macho new avatar. The film has quite a few extensive fight sequences, which are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies.

'Action' stars Tamannaah as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity. The Petromax star's bold and glamorous avatar is likely to be a major highlight of the film. Chaya Singh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Yogi Babu too are a part of the cast.

Coming back to Vishal, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The hero also has the eagerly awaited Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. The film, a sequel to the surprise hit Thupparivaalan, is likely to be grander and more engaging than the 2017 release. The grapevine suggests that actress Gautami too is likely to be a part of the movie.

So, are you looking forward to Vishal's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

Source: Touring Talkies