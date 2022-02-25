Sham Kaushal Reviews Vicky Kaushal's Action Scenes: I Like The Emotion He Puts Into His Action

Veteran stunt coordinator and action director Sham Kaushal opens up about his son Vicky Kaushal's ability to pull off action scenes and says that he likes the way his son puts emotion into his action.

He told ETimes, "I like the emotion he puts into his action. Simply put, what is action? Action is an expansion of anger. When we are not able to solve a conflict through conversation we raise our hands. If I don't have that emotion, that anger within, the raising of the hand will look mechanical."

He further said, "What is dance? Dance is an expression of happiness. No matter how much we dance, if the happiness is not visible on our face, the dance will not look genuine. Our emotions direct our body in action."

In the same interview, when Sham was asked what can Indian action films learn from West, he said that he is not in awe of their action, and he likes to go with our own stories.

When Katrina Kaif Sounded Upset Because Of Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Over Her Action Scene In Phantom

He further said examples of Chinese, Japanese and Korean films and said that they have done better than Hollywood films, because they did not copy from West. They achieved that by telling their stories and representing their culture. He further said that Bollywood films that have grossed 300+ crores, are not copies of the West. Those are our original stories.

He went on to add that the West has their own way of storytelling and relevant budgets. If Bollywood filmmakers design action scenes according to our emotions and culture, maybe we can get international acclaim too.

Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Shares Pic As They Enjoy Sunset From Son's New Home

He said, "What's the point in copying their style and showing it to them? I believe, bhagwaan ne dimaag diya hai toh jo bhi uss se soch pata hoon, woh karne ki koshish karta hoon (I believe, God gave me a brain that allows me to think and I try to achieve what I can imagine)."