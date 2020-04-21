COVID-19: Vijayakanth Offers His Land For Mass Burials Amid Protest

Actor Vijayakanth has reportedly offered a piece of land owned by him to bury the deceased Novel Coronavirus victims. In the wake of people protesting against the burial or cremation of deceased COVID-19 victims near their locality, the actor came forward and offered his land for mass burials.

The land is situated near a college, Shri Andal Alagar College of Engineering, which is located near Chennai.

In a statement, Vijayakanth said that if this is what would happen to doctors who treat COVID-19, imagine the plight of commoners. He also urged the Tamil Nadu state government to educate people that Coronavirus doesn't spread through corpses and asked his political party workers to do the same.

For those who are unversed, on Sunday, 55-year-old neurosurgeon Dr Simon Hercules died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. Sadly, when his body was brought to a cemetery in Anna Nagar, localities protested against the same and attacked those who had brought the body there. They also damaged the ambulance.

Also Read : Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur Stuck In A Remote Place Amid Lockdown: 'What If I Fall Sick?'

After this barbaric incident, DMDK Chief Vijayakanth decided to offer his land for mass burials. Like Vijayakanth, other celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Vivekh and others condemned the act by local residents. Twitterati too praised Vijayakanth for his gesture.

See tweets:

Saran @Charan_Chendhu "Really this is a Heartful gesture by #Vijayakanth sir, Bravo !!"

A.Pari @pariCRP "#vijayakanth These are testing times. With a rare gesture, you proved that you are a Lion among a pack of Wolves."

Priyanshashti @priyanshashti "We salute you sir #vijayakanth for announcing that he is ready to allocate a place in his college campus to bury the souls of people who died due to #COVID-19"

KP @KPmusicoffl "Hats off to our Dear #Captain for his noble deed of having donated a part of his college ground for the Burial of Covid-19 Victims! Man of humanity!"