Ilaiyaraaja Files Complaint Against Sai Prasad For Tampering With His Musical Instruments & Notes

Popular Musician Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has filed a police complaint against Sai Prasad, the owner of Prasad Studios. In the complaint to Chennai Police Commissioner, the composer accused the management of Prasad Studios of tampering his musical instruments and notes.

For those who don't know, Ilaiyaraaja, who has worked in over 1300 films in South and Hindi, has been working out of his office-cum-studio inside the Prasad Studios for the past 25 years. However, things turned sour after Sai Prasad, grandson of the late film producer LV Prasad took over the management. Notably, the case is pending in court.

In the complaint, Ilaiyaraaja has made some serious allegations against the owner of Prasad Studios. "All my invaluable composition notes are lying there, and I received credible information that they are being sold surreptitiously in the black market for a huge sum," the composer mentioned in the complaint.

Well, the rivalry between Sai Prasad and Ilaiyaraaja started in 2019, when the owner asked the composer to vacate the premises so that he can begin its renovation. As per reports, late LV Prasad had asked Ilaiyaraaja to set up his studio inside the premises. Now, after Sai Prasad's request, the composer reportedly offered to take the premises on lease. However, it was rejected by the Prasad Studios' management.

Ilaiyaraaja also accused Sai Prasad of stealing his valuable belongings from the studio. In the complaint, the music composer said, "The worth of some of the materials cannot be quantified by way of money. I have learnt through my known circle that Mr Sai Prasad through his men has been removing, stealing, and damaging many of my belongings and articles which are worth several crores. Therefore, necessary action to be taken against the miscreants and my belongings to be recovered immediately."

Now, let's see what action will the police take against Prasad Studios.