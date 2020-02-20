    For Quick Alerts
      Indian 2: Major Accident In The Sets Of Kamal Haasan Project; Three Dead, Director Shankar Injured

      Here's a shocking update regarding Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan project which is directed by Shankar. As per the latest updates, a major crane accident occurred at the sets of Indian 2 at EVP Film City today on February 19, Tuesday. If the reports are to be believed, three crew members have lost their lives, and director Shankar is severely injured.

      According to the reports, a crane that was used for the shooting purposes fell down, thus resulting in the death of Shankar's personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna, and food provider Chandran. About 10 technicians who were present at the sets, including director Shankar, have been severely injured. Sources suggest that the senior filmmaker has suffered multiple fractures in his leg.

      Indian 2: Major Accident In The Sets Of The Kamal Haasan-Shankar Project

