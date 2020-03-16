Is Something Brewing Between Yashika Aannand And This Actor’s Son?

Yashika Aannand has been known for her bold avatar. The actress, who entered into movies with the thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaru, rose to fame with the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Well, as per her recent pictures, which is going viral on the internet, Yashika is dating Umapathy, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah. Both the actors are regularly seen posing together for pictures which have led the fans to wonder if love is in the air for the duo. Yashika, who has always been open about her relationship status, has not confirmed about him yet.

The actress had earlier confessed her love for Mahath in the Bigg Boss house. Further, her Instagram live video showed her kissing a person. The video also had Aishwarya Dutta in it.

Well, Umapathy has essayed the lead role in Thirumanam and both have worked together for Maniyar Kudumbam in which Yashika had performed for a track. On the other hand, Yashika Aannand maintains a good rapport with her fans through social media. The actress is often seen posting glimpses from her life and shoots. She had recently bagged 9th position in Chennai Times Most Desirable Women 2019 list.

Talking about her movies, she will next be seen in Ivan Than Uthaman next and will also make a special appearance in a song in Raja Bheema.

