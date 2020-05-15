Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan In Trouble: Lockdown & Budget Issues Affect The Project?

Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming Tamil historical drama is the dream project of the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The making of the magnum opus began in 2019 after multiple delays, to the much-excitement of the Tamil cinema audiences. As per the latest reports, Ponniyin Selvan is now in trouble again due to the budget issues and lockdown.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the all India lockdown has landed the Mani Ratnam directorial in trouble. Reportedly, the dates allotted by the actors for the project will end very soon, and it cannot be utilized currently due to the lockdown. When the lockdown eventually comes to an end, the project will surely have to be delayed a bit more due to the date clashes of the actors.