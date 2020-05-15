    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan In Trouble: Lockdown & Budget Issues Affect The Project?

      By
      |

      Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming Tamil historical drama is the dream project of the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The making of the magnum opus began in 2019 after multiple delays, to the much-excitement of the Tamil cinema audiences. As per the latest reports, Ponniyin Selvan is now in trouble again due to the budget issues and lockdown.

      If the latest reports are to be believed, the all India lockdown has landed the Mani Ratnam directorial in trouble. Reportedly, the dates allotted by the actors for the project will end very soon, and it cannot be utilized currently due to the lockdown. When the lockdown eventually comes to an end, the project will surely have to be delayed a bit more due to the date clashes of the actors.

      Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan In Trouble: Lockdown & Budget Issues Affect The Project?

      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 23:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X