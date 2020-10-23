Thalapathy 65: Is AR Murugadoss Out Of The Vijay Starrer?

Thalapathy 65 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. Though there were rumours that an official confirmation of the project might be dropped on the special occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi 2020, no updates were given either by the makers or Vijay that disappointed the actor's innumerable fans.

Well now, we hear that the celebrated director AR Murugadoss has opted out of the project. It is said that Vijay wasn't happy with the script of the film and had asked to re-write the storyline. Recent grapevine suggests that the re-written script didn't impress the actor, which eventually left the director with no other option than exiting from the highly-talked about project.

Another rumour also suggests that AR Murugadoss wasn't happy with the budget and the remuneration given to him by the renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which is said to be one of the reasons for his exit from Thalapathy 65. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same and we will have to wait for the official statement of the makers or the director to know the truth about the ongoing rumour.

On a related note, Thalapathy is awaiting the release of his 64th outing Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Though the romantic-thriller was earlier scheduled for April 9, 2020 release, the maker had to postpone it for an indefinite period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film's cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles.

Thalapathy 65: Vijay Starrer To Start Rolling From January And Release On Diwali 2021?

Thalapathy 65 Makers Ask Vijay To Reduce His Remuneration!