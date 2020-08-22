Valimai: Raj Ayyappa To Play Thala Ajith's Younger Brother

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action thriller Valimai. The details regarding the movie, which is directed by H Vinoth, have been kept under wraps from the beginning of its production. However, the makers have now revealed an interesting update regarding the star cast of Valimai.

As per the latest reports, Raj Ayyappa, the young actor who made his acting debut with the Atharva Murali starrer 100, is appearing in the role of Ajith's younger brother in the movie. To the uninitiated, Raj Ayyappa is the son of the senior actor Bhanu Prakash, who was also Ajith's co-star in the popular movie Amaravati.

The action thriller will mark Thala Ajith's comeback to the police roles after a short break. Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautham, the popular actresses appear as the female leads in the movie, which features Paval Navageethan in a pivotal role. Yuvan Shankar Raja, the talented musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the movie, which is produced by Boney Kapoor.