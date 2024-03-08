Did Ajith Undergo A Brain Tumor Surgery? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral News

In
what
came
as
a
shocking
news
from
the
Tamil
cinema,
superstar
Ajith
was
rushed
to
the
hospital
recently.
It
was
reported
that
the
renowned
actor
has
been
suffering
from
brain
tumor
and
underwent
a
brain
surgery
lately.
The
reports
also
suggested
that
the
doctors
had
detected
the
tumor
in
Ajith's
brain
a
while
ago
and
he
underwent
a
four
hour
surgery
for
removing
the
tumor.
The
media
reports
also
suggested
that
Ajith
was
currently
in
ICU.
The
news
had
spread
like
wildfire
and
the
fans
have
been
praying
for
a
speedy
recovery.
However,
looks
like
the
news
of
Ajith
suffering
from
a
brain
tumor
is
merely
a
hoax.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
We
have
got
our
hands
on
a
new
report
stating
Ajith
did
not
undergo
a
surgery
for
the
brain
tumor.
As
per
a
tweet
shared
by
Laxmi
Kanth
quoting
Ajith's
social
media
PR
manager
Suresh
Chandra,
the
reports
about
Ajit
undergoing
an
operation
on
a
brain
tumor
is
not
true.
The
tweet
read
as,
"During
a
regular
health
checkup,
doctors
found
that
nerves
were
weak
below
the
ear,
and
the
treatment
for
it
was
completed
within
half
an
hour.
Now,
he
has
been
shifted
to
a
normal
ward.
He
will
be
discharged
either
tonight
or
tomorrow
morning".
On
the
other
hand,
in
an
exclusive
conversation
with
Filmibeat,
Ajith's
PRO
said,
"Ajith
Kumar
has
been
undergoing
treatment
at
Chennai
Apollo
Hospital
for
inflammation
of
the
nerve
between
the
ear
and
brain.
He
is
in
good
condition
and
is
currently
resting
at
the
hospital
and
will
be
discharged
by
tomorrow
morning".
Check
out
the
tweet
about
Ajith's
health
update:
#Ajithkumar's
Official
Health
Update
from
Suresh
Chandra..🧾:
•
The
news
regarding
the
operation
on
a
brain
tumor
is
not
true..
During
a
regular
health
checkup,
doctors
found
that
nerves
were
weak
below
the
ear,
and
the
treatment
for
it
was
completed
within
half
an
hour.
The
news
has
certainly
come
as
a
relief
for
Ajith's
massive
fan
following
across
the
world.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Ajith
is
currently
working
on
Magizh
Thirumeni's
Vidaa
Muyarchi
along
with
Trisha
Arjun,
Aarav,
and
Sanjay
Dutt
and
had
recently
wrapped
the
first
schedule
of
the
movie.
The
team
was
expected
to
resume
the
shooting
on
March
15
and
was
supposed
to
fly
abroad
for
the
s.
However,
with
reports
of
Ajit's
ill
health,
we
wonder
if
there
will
be
a
delay
in
the
shooting
now.