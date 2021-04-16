99 Songs Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About AR Rahman’s Musical Drama!

One of the highly anticipated films 99 Songs has released today (April 16, Friday) in theatres. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the multi-lingual film is backed by AR Rahman under his production banner YM Movies.

The musical drama co-produced by Ideal Entertainment features debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. With its release today, the film has been getting rave response from theatres. The story of 99 Songs that revolves around a struggling singer who wants to become a successful music director, has clicked quite well with the audience. As expected, the film's songs have garnered the most attention with many appreciating its music composer AR Rahman and the singers. Ehan Bhat's portrayal as the struggling singer and his chemistry with Edilsy Vargas is also receiving applause from both the audiences and critics alike.

Also starring Tenzin Dalha, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram, Remo Fernandes, Kunal Kamra, and Kurush Deboo, the film has released in 3 different languages- Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. With story jointly written by AR Rahman and Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs has dialogues penned by Hussain Dalal (Hindi), Gautham Vasudev Menon (Tamil) and Kiran (Telugu). The technical team of the musical drama includes Tanay Satam and James Cowley as cinematographers, and Akshay Mehta and Shreyas Beltangdy as editors.

For the unversed, 99 Songs which was first announced in 2015, had its world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019, where the film was screened in the Open Cinema category.

Well, as the film receives immense love from all corners, take a look at Twitterati's reaction to AR Rahman's 99 Songs.

First review for thalaivARR @arrahman's #99Songs is here... Positive review.



"AR Rahman film thoughtfully embraces the theatrical musical genre" https://t.co/B6fbptexpo — 🐦 Birdman (@amabirdman) April 16, 2021

