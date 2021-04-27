Arun Vijay’s Producer-Father-In-Law NS Mohan Passes Away Due To Age-Related Ailments

While the Tamil Film Industry was already coping up with the loss of director Thamira, another sad news has hit the industry. Popular producer and father-in-law of actor Arun Vijay, NS Mohan passed away today (April 27, 2021) due to age-related ailments. He was 87. He had been admitted to a hospital as he was suffering from some health issues for the past few days.

Arun Vijay's wife Aarathi Arun shared a post on Instagram and informed about her father's demise. She wrote, "It is with profound grief that I share the news of my father's demise today. Dr. N. S. MOHAN. A LEGACY. He believed in himself and lived his life larger. He stood all alone and made a mark in the society that awed many. He faced his hardest struggles until his last breath. He was a man of class and continued to be so. We will all miss you so much my daddy dearest♡ The void you left us can never be filled. I pray you are free of all the pain you went through daddy."

See post here

Producer NS Mohan's demise has indeed shocked entire Kollywood as well as fans, and they have been expressing their condolences on social media. However, Arun Vijay has not yet opened up about his father-in-law's demise.

Talking about NS Mohan's work, he had produced films like Thadaiyara Thaakka, Vaa, Maanja Velu, Malai Malai and so on. His production house's name is Feather Touch Entertainment. He is survived by his wife, daughter Aarathi and son Hemanth. Notably, Arun Vijay's elder sister Kavitha's daughter Hasini got married to NS Mohan's son Hemanth.

Coming back to Arun Vijay, the actor will next be seen in Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam and Borrder. His last film Mafia: Chapter 1 was a hit at the box office.

May NS Mohan's soul rest in peace!