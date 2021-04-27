Filmmaker Thamira Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications In Chennai

Popular Kollywood filmmaker Thamira passed away today morning (April 27, 2021) due to COVID-19 complications. He had been admitted to Maya Hospital, Chennai, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment for Coronavirus. His demise is indeed a big shock for entire Kollywood, as he was quite a popular name in the Tamil Film Industry.

Thamira had shot to fame with his first film Rettaisuzhi, which was produced by Shankar. Notably, the filmmaker had directed two legendary filmmakers K Balachander and Bharathiraja in his first directorial venture. The film also starred Anjali and Aari in pivotal roles. Despite having a powerful star cast, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

After that, Thamira had directed Aan Devathai with Samuthirakani and Ramya Pandian and the film received positive reviews. Let us tell you that Thamira was planning for his next directorial venture. A report published in a leading portal states that he was working on a script. Thamira's demise must have left his fans heartbroken.

May his soul rest in peace!