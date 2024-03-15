Mission Chapter 1 OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Arun Vijay's Action Thriller Movie

Mission
Chapter
1
OTT
Release:
Mission:
Chapter
1,
also
known
as
Mission:
Chapter
1
-
Achcham
Enbadhu
Illaiye,
is
a
Tamil
action
thriller
directed
by
A.
L.
Vijay
and
produced
by
Lyca
Productions,
Shri
Shirdi
Sai
Movies,
New
March
Fast
Pictures,
and
Aspen
Film
Production
(P)
Ltd.
Featuring
Arun
Vijay
and
Amy
Jackson
in
lead
roles,
the
film
also
includes
Nimisha
Sajayan,
Abi
Hassan,
Bharat
Bopana,
and
Iyal
in
its
cast.
Mission:
Chapter
1
-
Achcham
Enbadhu
Illaiye
hit
theatres
on
January
12,
2024.
In
London,
an
Indian
man
finds
himself
trapped
in
a
prison
during
a
mission.
Determined
to
reunite
with
his
daughter,
he
orchestrates
a
riot
for
his
escape.
However,
his
plans
take
a
sinister
turn
when
a
person
blackmails
him,
leveraging
his
daughter's
safety
to
coerce
him
into
completing
another
mission.
Mission:
Chapter
1
Cast
And
Crew
The
ensemble
features
Arun
Vijay
and
Amy
Jackson
portraying
Sandra
James,
along
with
Nimisha
Sajayan,
Abi
Hassan,
Bharat
Bopana,
Iyal,
Viraj,
and
Jason
Shah.
Directed
by
A.
L.
Vijay,
with
screenplay
credits
to
A.
L.
Vijay
and
A.
Mahadev,
the
film
is
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah,
M.
Rajashekar,
S.
Swathi,
Surya
Vamsi
Prasad,
Kotha,
and
Jeevan
Kotha.
Sandeep
K.
Vijay
takes
charge
of
the
cinematography,
while
Anthony
handles
the
editing.
G.
V.
Prakash
Kumar
is
the
composer
behind
the
film's
music.
Mission:
Chapter
1,
OTT
Release
Date,
And
Platform
The
long-awaited
action-packed
thriller,
Mission:
Chapter
1,
has
commenced
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
digital
as
of
March
15,
2024.
This
announcement
brings
joy
to
fans
eagerly
anticipating
the
chance
to
immerse
themselves
in
the
captivating
storyline
and
adrenaline-pumping
action
from
the
convenience
of
home.