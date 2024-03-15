Mission Chapter 1 OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Arun Vijay's Action Thriller Movie

Mission Chapter 1 OTT Release: Mission: Chapter 1, also known as Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbadhu Illaiye, is a Tamil action thriller directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Lyca Productions, Shri Shirdi Sai Movies, New March Fast Pictures, and Aspen Film Production (P) Ltd.

Featuring Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson in lead roles, the film also includes Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Hassan, Bharat Bopana, and Iyal in its cast. Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbadhu Illaiye hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Mission: Chapter 1 Premise

In London, an Indian man finds himself trapped in a prison during a mission. Determined to reunite with his daughter, he orchestrates a riot for his escape. However, his plans take a sinister turn when a person blackmails him, leveraging his daughter's safety to coerce him into completing another mission.

Mission: Chapter 1 Cast And Crew

The ensemble features Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson portraying Sandra James, along with Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Hassan, Bharat Bopana, Iyal, Viraj, and Jason Shah.

Directed by A. L. Vijay, with screenplay credits to A. L. Vijay and A. Mahadev, the film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, M. Rajashekar, S. Swathi, Surya Vamsi Prasad, Kotha, and Jeevan Kotha. Sandeep K. Vijay takes charge of the cinematography, while Anthony handles the editing. G. V. Prakash Kumar is the composer behind the film's music.

Mission: Chapter 1, OTT Release Date, And Platform

The long-awaited action-packed thriller, Mission: Chapter 1, has commenced streaming on Amazon Prime Video digital as of March 15, 2024. This announcement brings joy to fans eagerly anticipating the chance to immerse themselves in the captivating storyline and adrenaline-pumping action from the convenience of home.