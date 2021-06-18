Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 5 Songs Featuring The Diva That You Must Have In Your Playlist!

Kandangi Kandangi

There is no denying the fact that we love Kajal Aggarwal opposite Thalapathy Vijay on screen. And therefore, our first pick is ‘Kandangi Kandangi' from the duo's 2014 action drama Jilla that also starred Mohanlal. The romantic song crooned by Vijay and Shreya Ghoshal is unmatched, all thanks to the two singers, soothing music, great chemistry between the lead actors and the catchy lyrics. Also, the scenic valley of flowers amid which they dance gracefully makes the song too good to miss!

Banthi Poola Janaki

This beautiful song is from the 2013 film Baadshah features Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. To dance with Tarak and match his moves ain't easy as you may think, given that he is a trained dancer. However, what looked tougher was the fact that the duo and back dancers were shooting the song amid snowfall and against the picturesque backdrop of snow-capped peaks. Well, both Tarak and Kajal aced their dance moves like always and in fact, they garnered a lot of love for their appealing chemistry. ‘Banthi Poola Janaki' is sung by Daler Mehndi and Ranina Reddy.

Ammadu

‘Ammadu' from Khaidi No. 150 had Kajal Aggarwal in some atypical looks and costumes that garnered huge attention. In the peppy number, the diva was seen effortlessly shaking a leg with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Upon its release in 2017, the song became a chartbuster hit and the credit definitely goes to the actors, back dancers, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, singer Ranina Reddy and the vibrant visuals captured by R Rathnavelu. Notably, Khaidi No. 150 was a special one for the Telugu audience as it marked the Megastar's comeback in films after almost a decade.

Vennilave

Picturized on Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay, this soothing number from the 2014 action entertainer Thuppakki is a light-hearted melody, crooned beautifully by Hariharan and Bombay Jayashri. The pleasing rendition, Vijay-Kajal's enchanting chemistry and their easy-peasy dance moves turned this romantic track into an instant hit among the millennials. Kajal Aggarwal as Nisha played a university-level boxer in the film.

Pakka Local

Kajal appeared in Jr NTR's 2016 action drama Janatha Garage to shake a leg with the handsome actor for an item number that indeed made heads turn. The stunner looked absolutely amazing as she exuded oomph in the newly discovered avatar. Not just that, her sultry look, stupendous energy and synchronization with the dancers and Tarak received huge appreciation from the audience. Her dance performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film. The foot-tapping track is crooned by Geetha Madhuri and Sagar.

Filmibeat wishes Kajal Aggarwal a very happy birthday!